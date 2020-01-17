Meghan Markle Found Royal Life ‘Toxic’ and ‘Soul Crushing,’ and Leaving It Was ‘a Matter of Life and Death’

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

The insanely paced soap opera that is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from their “senior royal” roles shows no sign of becoming less feverish anytime soon.

A friend told DailyMail.com on Thursday that Meghan felt that living within the royal confines was “soul crushing” and that she didn’t want Archie growing up within such a “toxic environment... She told her friends that her soul was being crushed and that the decision to leave was a matter of life or death. Meaning the death of her spirit. She felt she couldn’t be the best mother to Archie if she wasn’t being her true, authentic self. She didn’t want Archie picking up on her stress and anxiety. She felt like it was a toxic environment for him because there was too much tension.”