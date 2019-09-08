Meghan Markle Hits New York City, Feels the Love, Brings Cupcakes

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Meghan’s NYC dash

Meghan’s appearance at Flushing Meadows yesterday to support her friend Serena Williams certainly lit up the courts. The absolute delight Americans showed at having her in the crowd, and the generous welcome she was given must have been a tonic after the months of abuse she has received back in her adopted home of Blighty.