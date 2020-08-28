Meghan Markle is Getting Political. Will She Back Biden and Harris By Name?

On Wednesday, a video featuring Meghan Markle talking to the legendary feminist author Gloria Steinem dropped online—the latest declaration of Meghan’s intent to participate in the 2020 election.

As The Daily Beast first reported a few weeks ago, Meghan is determined to play a role in firing up the youth and Black vote in November. Although she has not overtly endorsed Biden and Harris (as yet), given her 2016 vow to leave the country if Trump got elected, her mentions this time round of voting to “deliver change,” and a discussion about voter intimidation and voter suppression, it seems fairly clear which side she is on.

Indeed, at the outset of the newly published chat, Steinem firmly claims Meghan as a Democrat when she says: “Really, we’ve been rescued by women of color in all of our recent elections because of a vote of conscience and compassion. The heart of the Democratic party has been Black women, actually, and now there is a potential Vice President who is Black and that’s exciting.”