Meghan Markle Is Showing Girls How a Modern Cinderella Rolls

After the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals, my mom had this to say: “I’m proud of her.”

The “her” was Meghan Markle, whose chilly reception by the British press seems to have played a role in the couple’s decision. As our conversation continued, it became clear that my mother’s words were not simply rooted in the idea that she (like a lot of women of color) sees this move as the duchess’s way of standing up for herself in the face of an inherently classist and occasionally racist and anti-American press.

She was even more impressed to see Markle take a stand as a modern feminist stifled by an institution that has ended up proving in its treatment of her just how increasingly irrelevant it is.