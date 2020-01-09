Meghan Markle Leaves Britain, Flies to Canada to Reunite With Baby Archie

Meghan Markle has left Britain, it has emerged, flying to Canada to reunite with her and Prince Harry’s 8-month-old son, Archie.

“She may stay there for the foreseeable future,” the Daily Mail reported.

The Mail said Archie had been left in Canada with his nanny. However, People reported that Archie was left with Meghan’s close friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Markle had not planned to stay in Britain for long, sources told the Mail, even though she and Harry had only arrived back in Britain on Monday after spending seven weeks on holiday in Vancouver. Markle spent just three days in the U.K., culminating in the dramatic announcement on Wednesday that she and Harry were quitting their “senior royal” duties, which sparked a dramatic royal crisis.

One royal insider told the Mail that Markle’s move was “simply astonishing.”

Her flight to North America raises a fresh set of questions about how she and Harry had planned to oversee their exit strategy, how events have unfolded since their announcement was made—up to and including today’s “crisis talks” involving the queen and Princes Charles, William, and Harry—and when and where she, Harry, and Archie will be reunited.

The queen is thought to want to resolve the drama over Meghan and Harry’s position and status—and the matters of their titles and funding—in “days rather than weeks,” according to a source.

A Buckingham Palace source on Thursday told multiple outlets: “The Queen, the Prince Of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work together at pace with the government and the Sussex household to find workable solutions.”