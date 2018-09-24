Meghan Markle today marked another important notch on her path to becoming a fully fledged working royal today, when she played sport in public.

And while we suspect Meghan might be rather good at those other venerable royal humiliations—dancing with members of the public and DJ-ing at a community radio station—it’s fair to say that, from what we saw today, sport perhaps hasn’t played a huge part in the life of screen star Meghan.

The first giveaway was the footwear.

Your average royal such as Kate Middleton might think, with a day at the netball courts of Loughborough University in the offing, of pulling on a pair of Nikes.

Meghan is cut from a different cloth, however and defiantly strode on court for passing practice in a pair of stiletto heels, paired with a blue top by Oscar de la Renta and flared trousers by Altuzarra.

Not, perhaps, helping matters is the fact that netball is unknown in the land of Meghan’s birth.

It involves shooting a ball through hoops, but there the similarities with basketball end, not least because netball is primarily the sporting preserve of teenage girls.

The event was to celebrate a sports coaching apprenticeship program, Coach Core.

After a bit of chit-chat, it was time for Meghan and Harry to take to the floor. Harry confidently shot a few hoops with cricketer Mark Ramprakash, but there was no disguising the look of panic in Meghan’s eyes as she was invited to join a passing drill, a look which only intensified as a ball swung through the air towards her.

Needless to say, she caught it smoothly and any hint of disaster was swiftly banished.

And, more importantly, Meghan was definitely the best dressed person to have been seen on a netball court, well, ever.