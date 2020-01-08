Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘Step Back’ From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday that they are stepping back as “senior” members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The announcement adds that the couple plans to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the statement reads.