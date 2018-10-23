Meghan Markle Proudly Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Meghan definitely isn’t hiding that bump anymore.

Prince Harry’s wife, who only announced her pregnancy a week ago, appeared in a flowing blue dress at a reception on the first night of her royal visit to Fiji, and seemed proud to show off her new shape.

Meghan and Harry were introduced with a drumroll at a state dinner hosted by the president, Jioji Konrote, at the Grand Pacific Hotel, where royals always stay on their visits to the remote island nation.

Harry showed his support for his pregnant wife by making toasts with water.

During his speech at the event, the President paid tribute to Harry's late mother Diana, saying she would be 'proud of the man' Harry had become.

Meghan has maintained a remarkably full schedule of events since arriving in Australia last week for a 16-day tour, skipping just one of her many planned engagements last week.