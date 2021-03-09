Meghan Markle Reminded Me of Speaking Out About My World-Famous Family’s Troubles

I knew Meghan Markle had a knot in her stomach as she began her interview with Oprah.

I felt it in my own stomach – the ghost of a long-ago past when I was a favorite topic of derision in the media. I watched as her hands cradled her stomach, rested gently on the child growing inside her, which pregnant women often do, but I knew she was also cradling her fears.

There is no level playing field for speaking your truth when you are a public figure embroiled in a family dispute (let alone as a Black woman talking about racism within a white royal family, as Meghan was). You’re always going to be trudging uphill, trying to balance the weight of what you shouldn’t say with the truths you want people to know.