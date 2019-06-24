Meghan Markle Remodels The Engagement Ring Given To Her By Prince Harry For A Way Fancier Look

“What Meghan wants, Meghan gets,” Prince Harry is said to have dramatically declared in the run up to the royal wedding.

In this case, it seems, what Meghan wanted was a fancier engagement ring, and now that’s exactly what she has got.

Eagle eyed photo editors at Britain’s Sun newspaper have observed that Meghan has significantly upgraded the engagement ring given to her by Prince Harry.

In its original configuration, the ring featured a thick gold band strung with a row of three diamonds.

Harry said at the time: “The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's her favorite and the main stone itself is sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection, to make sure she's with us on this crazy journey together.”

Botswana holds special memories for Harry and Meghan as they spent her 36th birthday there, ahead of their engagement.

Resetting an engagement ring, although sometimes awkward, is far from unheard of. Many is the stylish woman who, finding herself confronted with a less than perfect and very expensive engagement ring designed by their perhaps less aesthetically-attuned husband, has decided to remodel.

And The Sun, squinting over pictures of the princess taken at the Trooping of the Color earlier this month, has concluded that Meghan has done exactly this, resetting the stones on a much thinner, diamond-studded gold band.

Meghan was observed to have ditched her engagement ring towards the end of her pregnancy, leading to speculation that her fingers had swollen, and it now appears this might be when the work on the jewelry was done.