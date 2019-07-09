Meghan Markle Reportedly Eyes Role as Social Conscience of ‘Vogue’ Magazine

Meghan Markle could be adding a new string to her bow—columnist for Vogue magazine.

But anyone hoping to read royal fashion tips and tricks from the Duchess should abandon that hope now; her new column will reportedly be focused entirely on worthy charitable and philanthropic issues.

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan is “in discussions with Anna Wintour about writing a regular column focusing on her charity work for Vogue,” however claims made by DailyMail.com that her work might appear in both American and U.K. Vogue were greeted with intense scepticism by sources who told The Daily Beast it was hugely unlikely that the publications, which have never shared material before, would do so now, even for Meghan.

Meghan has struck up a close friendship with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, sources tell The Daily Beast, and he is believed to have helped curate her looks in recent months. Enninful is the first black editor of British Vogue.

The Mail says that any regular column would be similar in tone to the feature Meghan is allegedly writing for British Vogue’s all-important September issue.

Although she is reportedly being shot for the magazine by photographer Annie Leibovitz, and will showcase outfits created by emerging designers whose backstories link to her favorite causes such as mental health and women’s rights, Meghan has reportedly said she does not want to appear on the cover of the magazine in what appears to be a noble but doomed attempt to avoid her celebrity completely overshadowing the causes highlighted.

A source told DailyMail.com: “The spread in Vogue won’t be a superficial photoshoot—on the contrary, she wants to use it as a platform to make a difference. She is working with Vogue as a contributing editor on a few fabulous stories about the causes that are near and dear to her and it may eventually become a regular column.

“Anna Wintour is also part of the talks and is in discussion about running some or all of the stories in U.S. Vogue.”

Conde Nast did not return requests for comment.

Meghan has made many friends and allies in the world of British fashion, which has been quick to embrace her. There is a perception in the industry that Meghan is more willing than Kate was to get involved and support the industry.

She made a barnstorming appearance at the British Fashion Awards in November at which she told the assembled crowd of designers and fashion luminaries: “We have a deep connection to what we wear … sometimes it's very personal and sometimes it's emotional. But for me this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it’s about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women.”