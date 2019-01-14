Meghan Markle Reveals Royal Baby’s Due Date to Well-Wishers

Meghan Markle has revealed she is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry’s baby in late April.

Speaking to well-wishers at a walkabout in Birkenhead in northwest England on Monday, Meghan, 37, revealed she was six-months pregnant, and that she and Harry, 34, did not know if they were having a boy or girl because they wanted to be “surprised.” The child will be seventh in line to the British throne.

“We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” well-wisher Carla Gandy from nearby Wallasey, who was there with her 4-year-old daughter Sofia, told People magazine.

Meghan told others that she’s due in late April.

Up until now, the world did not know anything beyond Kensington Palace’s announcement last October, which said the duchess was “expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

Rebecca Blundell, who was with daughters Lily, 6, and Lottie, 2, said Meghan had told them Harry would be a “fantastic dad.”

Another woman told People that Meghan had said her pregnancy was going quickly. “I asked her how she was coping on those high heels. She said, ‘One day at a time!’”

The Royal walkabout came after the U.K. Sunday Times revealed that Meghan’s female bodyguard had quit.

The bodyguard, not named for security reasons, is the third of Meghan’s staff members to leave after the announced departures of personal assistant Melissa Touabti and private secretary Samantha Cohen.

“The bodyguard is leaving Scotland Yard entirely, not just her role as PPO [personal protection officer],” a source told Us Weekly. “The decision to leave was personal and no reflection on her time working with Meghan, who she liked working with. She will be missed.”