Meghan Markle Set to Fire Up the Youth Vote in Presidential Election

Sources tell The Daily Beast that Meghan Markle will encourage young people to vote in November, and “engage in and use their civic power...to advocate on issues they care about.”

Meghan Markle is likely to be a prominent advocate of get-out-the-vote messaging in the run-up to the presidential election in November, a friend of the duchess tells The Daily Beast.

Meghan is likely to focus her formidable celebrity firepower on enthusing young people in particular to make the all-important trip to the polls.