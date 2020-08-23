Meghan Markle Is Officially All in on the 2020 Election

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Meghan Markle: “We can make the difference in this election”

The Daily Beast reported last month that Meghan Markle was planning to be heavily involved in Get Out The Vote messaging, and this week Meghan made her strongest remarks yet about the need to vote in November’s presidential election. Her comments have provoked (yet another) debate about how politically outspoken she can be, even if she is no longer a senior member of the royal family.