Meghan Markle Tops Global Search Lists for Second Year Running

Meghan Markle has confirmed her position as an object of global fascination after it was announced she had topped Google search lists for the second year running, while “royal wedding” was among the top global news event trends, according to the search engine’s data.

Meghan was named the most searched-for person for the second year running on Google’s U.K. web page. In the U.S., also for the second year running, Prince Harry’s new wife was the second most searched-for person.

Of course, it’s not always an out and out sign that things are going swimmingly when you top global queries: The most-searched for person in the U.S. this year was Demi Lovato, who survived a near-fatal overdose in August, while in 2017 the most searched-for person on Google in the U.S. was Harvey Weinstein.

In third place this year, behind Meghan, is the controversial Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, followed by Logan Paul, Khloe Kardashian (not Kim), Eminem, scandal-hit football coach Urban Meyer, Ariana Grande, and rapper Rick Ross. In 10th place was Cardi B, who last week made headlines when she announced on Instagram her split from Offset.

Interest in Meghan was fueled by two massive global news events, her marriage to Prince Harry in May and the announcement of her pregnancy in October while on tour with Prince Harry in Australia.

“Royal Wedding” came up as the second most searched overall term in U.K. results. However, the query could have referred to either the wedding of Harry and Meghan in May or Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.