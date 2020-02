If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

Out of order

John Bercow, the former Speaker of Britain’s House of Commons whose declarative flourishes from the speaker’s chair as the Brexit debate raged made him an internet meme, has attacked the racism that he believes Meghan Markle suffered.