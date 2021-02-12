Meghan Markle Won the Battle, but She and Prince Harry Are Not Calling Off the War

Traditionally, when a celebrity wins a big legal victory, they emerge, drained, onto the steps of the court, and say (quite accurately) that it has been a terrible ordeal that never should have happened. Then they say they are looking forward to putting the events of the previous months and years behind them. They may or may not punch the air. It’s optional. Then a dash to a waiting car, and home.

One imagines Meghan Markle punched the air on Thursday when she heard that she had been handed down an almost completely comprehensive victory by London’s High Court in her courageous privacy and copyright infringement action against the Mail on Sunday. No, she wouldn’t have to face her father on the witness stand. No, she wouldn’t have to explain how come Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family was so uncannily accurate.

But that was where Meghan and tradition—never the most natural of bedfellows—parted company, with Meghan instead issuing a statement that made it very clear that her hatred, contempt and disgust of the tabloid press remains undimmed, and that she considers her fight with the entire tabloid culture very far from over.