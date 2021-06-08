Meghan Markle’s Children’s Book, ‘The Bench,’ Is Also Her Message to the World

Meghan Markle’s children’s book, “The Bench,” is about fathers and sons—and shows just how different her and Prince Harry’s parenting methods are to the traditional royal model.

Tom Sykes

That Meghan Markle is not a huge fan of the British royal family’s way of doing things is a reasonably well-documented fact, and her new illustrated rhyming book, The Bench, published just four days after the birth of their daughter, a coincidence which must have delighted the publishers, can easily be read as a tract in which she schools the Windsors on one crucial issue: child-rearing.

Let’s just say it wouldn’t be a complete surprise were one to discover that at one stage Meghan had given this volume a working title like: “How the Windsors Should Have Brought Up Their Kids If They Didn’t Actually Want Them All to Be Totally Fucked Up.”

    As even the most ardent royalist must admit, for a family so heavily invested in the concept of turning out quality offspring, the royal family have traditionally handled the whole area badly.