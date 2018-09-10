Meghan Markle's Dad Fears He Could Be Kidnapped in Mexico

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, believes he could be kidnapped and ransomed by criminal gangs in Mexico.

Mr. Markle is leading a peripatetic life, checking in and out of multiple motels and staying with friends as he battles with anxieties over the dangers his new high profile could expose him to.

The Daily Express reports that he fears he is a "sitting duck" at his retirement home in the ramshackle seaside resort of San Antonio Del Mar, just 13 miles south of the notorious border city of Tijuana, where more than 1,700 murders and multiple kidnappings were recorded last year.

A friend of Markle's told the Express: "Thomas is a heart patient who is supposed to be trying to create a stress-free environment for himself. The truth is, however, he's in an almost constant state of anxiety and has been leading a semi-nomadic existence."

The paper says he has spent little time at home since the royal wedding, instead staying with friends or at cheap motels on both sides of the border. He has said he watched his daughter's wedding on telly in an Airbnb rental as he recovered from an operation.

The Express's source said that while Markle has "done all he can" to increase security he "doesn't feel safe" and "can't afford to move."

It was also revealed over the weekend that while Meghan has been forced to endure very public attacks from her father, her mother Doria Ragland flew to England on secret missions to comfort and support her over the summer.

The unexpected visit by Ragland, which is thought to have taken place in July, is said to have seen the American stay with her daughter and Prince Harry at their home in Oxfordshire.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "The visit was totally under the radar.

"Doria supported Meghan throughout a lot of the ordeal with Thomas."