Meghan Markle's Father 'Could Die Tomorrow,' and Wants His Day in Court

Thomas Markle says he wants to give evidence ASAP, while he is still healthy enough.

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle says he wants her court case against Associated Newspapers—over the Mail on Sunday publishing details of a private letter she sent to him—to happen “as quickly as possible.” Markle wrote in a statement related to his daughter’s case: “I am a realist and I could die tomorrow. The sooner this case takes place the better… I have had a cold for 3 to 4 years which is connected to my heart and lung issues.”