Meghan Markle’s Father ‘Could Die Tomorrow,’ and Wants His Day in Court

Thomas Markle: “I could die tomorrow”

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle says he wants her court case against Associated Newspapers—over the Mail on Sunday publishing details of a private letter she sent to him—to happen “as quickly as possible.” Markle wrote in a statement related to his daughter’s case: “I am a realist and I could die tomorrow. The sooner this case takes place the better… I have had a cold for 3 to 4 years which is connected to my heart and lung issues.”