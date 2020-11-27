Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage May Lead to a Royal Reset

Immediately after reading Meghan Markle’s brave and brilliant op-ed about her miscarriage in the New York Times this week, The Daily Beast reached out to the offices of Prince Charles, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth to try and get a sense of the mood in their camps.

While Charles and William more or less stuck to the usual “no comment”, the response that came from the queen’s office was rather unusual. While saying that they wouldn’t comment, they did, noting this was a “deeply personal” issue, a phrase which, while not exactly warm, encouraging or supportive, appeared to at least show a modicum of empathy and compassion for Meghan and Harry.

Empathy and compassion, as anyone who has been watching The Crown, Peter Morgan’s devastating portrait of the Windsors on Netflix, over the past few weeks, are not exactly the royal family’s stock in trade.