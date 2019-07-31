Meghan Markle’s New Clothing Range Hits Stores This Fall

A new range of clothing masterminded by Meghan Markle is to go on sale in major British retail chains.

Although the clothing will not be branded ‘By Meghan,’ her guest-edited issue of Vogue magazine makes clear that the line, which will benefit the charity Smart Works who help women get back into the workplace, is her idea.

The single image of Meghan in the magazine shows her at the Smart Works HQ, rifling through a rail of clothing.

Official details of the new line, a capsule collection of women’s workwear, will be released in August but, according to a report in the Daily Mail, big name British stores including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw will carry the new line, which has been designed by Meghan’s designer friend, Mischa Nonoo—who has been credited with forging the first introduction between Meghan and Harry.

Each time a piece is bought from one of the retailers, a matching item will be donated to the charity.

Meghan writes: “When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.

“To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Mischa Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.

“Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

Smart Works offers clothes and a two hour coaching service for women with job interviews, and gives them five additional pieces of clothing if they get the job, to see them through to the first pay check.

Meghan writes of the charity: ‘The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community ... it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits.

“It’s the enthusiasm of the volunteers, the earnestness of the staff and, most of all, the blushing, bashful and beautiful smile that crosses a client’s face when she sees herself in the mirror, that I have found so profoundly compelling.”