Meghan Markle’s Nephew Tyler Dooley Caught with Knife in London, Blames Trump

At least he didn’t bring it to the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle’s nephew, a legal cannabis farmer in Oregon, narrowly avoided being arrested by London police after he turned up to a London club with a blade on Saturday night.

Tyler Dooley, 25, allegedly told door staff that he brought the four-inch knife to London in self-defence because he had heard Donald Trump cautioning that London was a dangerous city.

Dooley voluntarily surrendered the knife at the door, but, when told by locals that cops would be called and he would be arrested, he ran off, according to a report in the Sun.

Dooley was one of several members of Meghan’s family who arrived in London last week despite having no official invite to the wedding.

Dooley had reportedly been booked to appear on a leading British TV show to provide commentary during the wedding, but, along with other member of the family, did not make an appearance in the end.

Perhaps showing the wisdom of not inviting extended members of Meghan’s family to the celebrations in St George’s Chapel, Dooley, who visited a number of bars in London on Saturday night, ran into trouble during a night of partying with his girlfriend, his older brother TJ and his mum Tracey (who was previously married to Meghan's trouble-making half brother Tom Markle Jr) .

Dooley, through the company he runs with his mother, has launched a specialty cannabis strain called 'Markle Sparkle' to cash in on his aunt’s marriage.

“They were all obviously a bit tipsy from celebrating the wedding, but not in bad spirits,” a witness told the Sun.

“As Tyler came up to the bouncer, he said, "I have a knife on me." He pulled it out and handed it to the staff,” the source added.

Meghan’s nephew reportedly explained to the bouncers that “he’d brought it from America because Donald Trump had said London wasn’t safe.

“They acted very calmly and dialed 999 and that’s when some local guys told him he’d get arrested. At that point he ran off,” the source told the Sun.

London's Metropolitan Police Service confirmed to the Sun that they were called to the club at around 1.55am on Sunday and recovered a knife from bouncers but no arrest was made, as the suspect had left the scene.

President Trump this month claimed a London hospital was “like a war-zone” due to knife violence .