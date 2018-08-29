Meghan Markle’s Screen Dad Wendell Pierce Slams Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle’s screen dad in Suits, Wendell Pierce, has slammed her father, Thomas, over his public outbursts against his daughter.

“If you care about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, then that should be the first and foremost in your mind before you say anything,” he tells the Daily Telegraph. “If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.”

Thomas Markle, who professes to be mystified that he has not been on Meghan’s speed dial since he attacked her repeatedly in a series of damaging press interviews, missed Meghan’s wedding in May, claiming he had a heart attack.

Last week, Thomas compared the secrecy of Kensington Palace to that of the Church of Scientology.

Pierce, in contrast to her real dad, was on hand to walk Meghan’s character Rachel Zane down the aisle in Suits for the scene that marked her exit from the show.

Though she was not officially engaged at the time of filming, Pierce told the Telegraph: “From the increased security I saw around her, I figured something might happen,” he says.

“We had a moment I cherish. I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing and I’m very happy for you but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on—if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you, you can call me.’”

Pierce also revealed that he and Meghan bonded after being targeted by online racists.

Pierce said of Markle’s wedding to Harry: “I watched it at home. Got up early, had Champagne and strawberries and cream. I got into the details. Meghan’s veil embroidered with flowers representing all the countries of the Commonwealth—that was cool. And, yeah, I shed a tear. It was a beautiful wedding, with a wonderful amalgam of cultures on a beautiful day. You couldn’t ask for better.”