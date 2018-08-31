Meghan Markle’s Secret Canada Trip to See Old Friend Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle made a secret trip to Toronto last week to visit her best friend and style adviser, Jessica Mulroney, whose young children played a starring role in her wedding to Prince Harry.

However, Meghan has still not seen her father, Thomas—who has been speaking negatively to the press about her since the wedding—and has no plans to visit him, it has been reported.

Meghan, 37, traveled without Prince Harry on a three-day round-trip to Toronto, according to ABC News.

“Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben’s home in Toronto,” said Omid Scobie, ABC News royal contributor. “They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their ‘Auntie Meg.’

“There was one evening when Meghan and Jessica secretly headed out into the town to meet some of Meghan’s old, good friends.”

Meghan met Jessica shortly after she moved to Toronto to film Suits, and she was her oldest friend to attend the wedding in Windsor in May.

Jessica runs a bridal business and is believed to have helped Meghan choose her wedding dress.

Although she was not the official wedding planner, it is believed she played a huge role behind the scenes.

Just after the wedding, Mulroney posted teasingly: “I said I could and I would. And I did.”

The Mulroneys were seated in the front row of St George’s Chapel and their twin boys, Brian and John, were page boys, entrusted with the task of holding the train of Meghan’s dress as she walked into the church.

Meghan has made no plans to visit her father, Thomas Markle, who recently compared the royal family to Scientologists.

“There have been reports that Meghan was planning to secretly fly out to Mexico to spend time with her father but right now she has absolutely no plans to see him,” Scobie said.