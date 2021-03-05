Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star, Patrick J. Adams, Calls Royal Family ‘Obscene’ for ‘Tormenting’ Her

Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle’s co-star in the TV show Suits, has condemned the royal family as “obscene,” and the “racist, slanderous vitriol” of the media in a powerful series of tweets.

Adams’ passionate defense of Meghan came after it was announced that Buckingham Palace had begun an investigation into bullying allegations made against the Duchess by former Palace staff, just days before the broadcast of Meghan’s much-hyped interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS this Sunday night. In a statement, Meghan said the allegations were part of a “calculated smear campaign.”

Adams said that it was “OBSCENE that the Royal Family, whose newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.

“IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.

“Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

Adams added: “It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

Meghan “was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family,” Adams said. “She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.” He had watched this “powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic” navigate her life in recent years, “in astonishment.”

Adams was not alone in professing his devotion, as Meghan’s friends took to social media, highlighting what they see as Meghan’s sterling qualities as a friend and person. Producer and author Lindsay Roth said Meghan’s “M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship.”

Her makeup artist Daniel Martin wrote: “Because she isn't self-centered, people can see the light in her. Because she does not boast of herself, she becomes a shining example. Because she does not glorify herself, she becomes a person of merit. Because she wants nothing from the world, the world cannot overcome her.”

The glowing testaments of her friends are in sharp contrast to the allegations of Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry’s former palace communications chief, who in an email obtained by The Times of London, said that Meghan had bullied former staff members, leaving some in tears, and forcing others from their jobs.

Aides are reportedly “queuing up” to testify in the now-announced palace bullying investigation—which itself has drawn widespread criticism on social media, with many asking why there is not a similar investigation into Prince Andrew, who is yet to co-operate with the FBI over his friendship with disgraced dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In an early clip of Sunday night’s documentary, filmed before the bullying allegations were made public, Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and husband Prince Harry.