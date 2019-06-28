Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Agree on Swalwell’s ‘Ageist Crap’ Against Biden, Then Fight Again

The View’s Meghan McCain and Joy Behar are known for their frequent and sometimes vicious on-air spats. But on rare occasions, the two regular sparring partners can find agreement on something. And lately, that something has been Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Weeks after fist-bumping over their agreement that Biden should get into the mud with President Trump, the pair both took aim at Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for criticizing Biden’s age while calling on the former vice-president to “pass the torch” during Thursday night’s Democratic primary debate.

“It’s almost like calling him, ‘So gramps wants to run for president,’” Behar said on Friday’s broadcast of the morning chat-fest. “I thought it was, like, really, you little whippersnapper. Shut up, you know? I don’t know. That wasn’t nice. That was an ageist comment, and pushing your way through because you’re young. Come on!”

Co-host Ana Navarro added that Swalwell was nothing more than an “asterisk in the polls” before stating that Biden’s debate line about his time being up will haunt him later as it may have made Swalwell’s point for him.

McCain, meanwhile, piggybacked on Behar’s criticism of the Democratic congressman. Acknowledging that Biden didn’t have a good debate, McCain went on to say that it did not change her opinion of him before blasting Swalwell.

“But what I will say is Eric Swalwell with this ageist crap, I hate it,” she exclaimed. “I work with women of all ages. I want experience and people who know how Washington works and who have served and had a life and experience they can bring that to the White House.”

McCain added: “I thought Pete Buttigieg looked real young last night and real green. And Eric Swalwell, take a seat. As you said, you’re an asterisk on the end! Okay?!”

The camaraderie, however, would be short-lived.

After Behar declare that the “women kicked butt” at the debates, McCain interrupted and pointed out that she believed both Kirsten Gillibrand and Marianne Williamson delivered poor performances. As Behar countered with a list of female candidates she felt excelled, McCain claimed being a woman had nothing to do with it.

“Having a vagina didn’t make you do good in the debate last night,” the former Fox News personality exclaimed. “The people who were good did good.”

“Having a penis didn’t help at all,” Behar snapped back.