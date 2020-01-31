“The impeachment trial could be over by tonight,” Joy Behar said at the top of The View on Friday morning. She appeared to inadvertently reference Fred Armisen’s SNL impression of her when she added, “And Republican senator Lamar Alexander, who has a deciding vote on letting witnesses testify basically said that Trump is guilty but ‘so what, who cares.’”

Behar went on to say that by voting for witnesses Alexander “would save democracy, a small thing,” Behar said. “But no, he doesn’t want to.” Later, she argued that Alexander is giving “cover” to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) so that she can vote yes and still get re-elected. “But she’s a hypocrite and a liar and I don’t trust her as far as I could throw her,” she said.

Unsurprisingly, Meghan McCain had a different take.

“The counterargument that Republicans are going to make is that it wasn’t a wholly bipartisan trial,” McCain said. “What I got from Alexander is he said President Trump, what he did was unethical, it just wasn’t impeachable. And I knew you would be very upset, quite frankly, Joy.”

“I am upset. I’m upset for the country,” Behar shot back, implying that McCain should be as well. “I feel that people in this country and other democracies have to watch it. We’ve taken democracy for granted because we’ve lived in it for so long and have so many beautiful things because of it. And it’s going down the toilet because of one party.”

Per usual, McCain did not appreciate her co-host painting Republicans with a broad brush, turning around to accuse Democrats of “bungling” the case against Trump. “It’s not just Republicans,” she said, pointing to a handful of moderate Democrats who were for calling witnesses but had indicated they could end up voting to acquit the president.

“I think to blanket it as all Republicans, there were Democrats involved as well,” McCain complained, as Behar pushed back that no Democrats are against witnesses. “I know you’re upset, but I’m just trying to explain the other side.”

Shaking her head in disgust, Behar said, “God help America and democracy” if Trump feels vindicated by a Senate acquittal.