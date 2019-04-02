Meghan McCain Battles Joy Behar Yet Again: ‘You Disagree That I’m Smart?!’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of The View, co-hosts and regular sparring partners Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into yet another uncomfortable on-air standoff, this time over McCain’s understanding of what “democratic socialism” means.

Discussing potential Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s ascent in recent media attention, McCain cited an NBC News/WSJ poll that found voters are fairly comfortable with a gay man being president but only 25 percent of Americans are okay with a “socialist” occupying the White House.

Behar jumped in and suggested that “when they realize what that means” it will change, prompting the late John McCain’s daughter to retort that “people are smart” and declare that she is also smart.

“You disagree that I’m smart?” the conservative pundit exclaimed at one point.

“No, I disagree with the idea that socialism is a bad thing in the way that they’re describing it,” Behar snapped back while McCain sighed and waved her hand.

“The way they describe It makes it sound like we’re all going to be in Venezuela,” Behar added. “That’s not what it is!”

McCain, meanwhile, groused that they didn’t have enough time for the conversation and this is why she misses Whoopi Goldberg “when she’s not here.”

“I’m trying to explain to you the other side and why he’s a great candidate and why democratic socialists could be leading you toward the path of Trump getting re-elected,” McCain concluded. “Instead, I’m told I don’t understand democratic socialist. I assure you, Joy, I do!”

Thus ended another spat between the two combatant co-hosts whose rivalry has derailed the talk show on a number of occasions. Late last year, things got so intense after the two sniped at each other that Behar reportedly called McCain an “entitled b*tch” during a commercial break and threatened to quit the show.