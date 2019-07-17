Meghan McCain Blasts George Conway, Claims She Wouldn’t Let Her Husband Say Racist Comments

The View’s Meghan McCain made it clear on Wednesday that she is not a fan of George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. And she brought up her own marriage to The Federalist’s publisher Ben Domenech as a comparison point.

With the panel discussing Kellyanne Conway bizarrely asking a White House reporter what his ethnicity is after he asked a question about Trump’s racist attacks on congresswomen of color, McCain immediately targeted the top Trump aide’s husband, who has been an outspoken critic of the president on Twitter and op-ed pages.

Calling Kellyanne’s comments “tone-deaf,” the conservative View host said her message to George was to start his Trump criticism at home, prompting the audience to applaud. McCain then contrasted her marriage to that of the Conways.

“If me and my husband were together—no, I’m sick of this,” she exclaimed. “He gets on his high horse on Twitter all day long. If I felt like my husband were getting on TV and saying racist comments and things like this, and I was so outraged, we would be having a conversation.”

After liberal co-host Joy Behar noted that they don’t know what goes on in the Conways’ home, McCain replied that we actually do because they’ve given joint interviews to major newspapers in the past.

“I do think what she’s doing is abhorrent right there and I don’t understand why asking anyone their ethnicity in any situation, let alone in front of the White House,” she continued. “But her husband is—but I have stopped taking him seriously because I think if it was someone I was super close that was out doing this, I would take it further than just Twitter.”

Moments later, following co-host Sunny Hostin’s observation that George Conway is half-Filipino and thus his wife should be willing to condemn Trump’s racism, McCain once again laid into Mr. Conway.

“For me, it’s a paper tiger on George Conway’s part because as you said, they have children at home that are being influenced by this,” McCain said. “And if you feel this deeply, which I do believe that he does, I can’t reconcile it, and I think it’s bizarre that it’s a hot topic on The View.”

McCain and her husband, meanwhile, have had their own personal experiences with public and offensive meltdowns. Earlier this year, following McCain’s contentious and uncomfortable appearance on NBC’s Late Night, Domenech unleashed an unhinged late-night Twitter rant against host Seth Meyers that featured homophobic insults. Domenech would eventually delete the tweets.

Domenech also oversees the Federalist, a pro-Trump website that repeatedly categorized stories under a “black crime” tag before quietly removing the racist classification from its pages.