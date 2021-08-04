As Meghan McCain prepares to finally exit The View at the end of this week, she still seems to be chafing at the idea that anyone would suggest she could be the beneficiary of nepotism.

During a Wednesday morning discussion about the civil investigation that found New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo guilty of sexual harassment, McCain praised the “thoroughness” of Attorney General Letitia James and criticized Cuomo’s “obviously inappropriate and disgusting” behavior before ultimately doing what she does best: make the story about herself.

“I also think it’s interesting, we had a conversation about nepotism on this show a few days ago,” she said. “You want to talk about nepotism? Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country when it has to do with your brother and you’re hosting CNN, that’s nepotism.”

Referring to Chris Cuomo, who completely ignored the harassment report about his brother as well as his own involvement in the investigation Tuesday night, McCain added, “The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kind of nepotism that the media has an example of.”

She went on to say that if her brother was “somehow the governor” and had been accused of something similar, “You are damn straight I would be talking about it on The View this morning, and that makes all of them cowards.”

Last week, during a debate about nepotism in Hollywood, McCain complained, “Every single door I’ve ever walked in my entire life, people automatically assume you’re going to be a lazy, spoiled brat that won’t contribute anything because you have famous parents,” adding, “I no longer care. I think my work and my work ethic speaks for itself.”

“I hope Governor Cuomo is either forced out of office or resigns and I hope his brother Chris Cuomo has any kind of retribution whatsoever for his show,” she continued on Wednesday, criticizing the Cuomo brothers for “doing comedy sketches with giant q-tips” together when things were going well but staying silent when the tide turned against them.

“It’s all disgusting,” she concluded. “We wonder why people hate the media and hate journalism.”