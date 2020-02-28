Meghan McCain Compares Herself to Lady Gaga: My Husband’s Ex ‘Was Not Happy’ He Dated Me

The View’s Meghan McCain claimed on Friday that she could relate to superstar Lady Gaga dating a non-famous person, saying that she has also been the “more famous one” in a relationship and has experienced having jealous exes “freak out” when they found out.

During Friday’s broadcast of the popular ABC talk show, the conversation eventually steered to a New York Times opinion writer revealing in a column that her ex-boyfriend is now dating pop star and A Star Is Born lead actress. In the piece, columnist Lindsay Crouse wondered how one possibly compares themself to “one of the most famous women in the world.”

After co-host Whoopi Goldberg pointed out Crouse explained in the piece that she eventually found Gaga’s relationship with her ex-beau to be a “motivating thing” because she could ultimately compare herself with the mega-star, McCain immediately lashed out at the column.

“I read the article and I thought it was so tacky and so trashy and I really hate that she’s exploiting Lady Gaga’s new love,” McCain groused.

Noting that she follows Gaga on all her social-media platforms, the conservative co-host said it appears that the famed artist appears to be “happy with this guy.”

And, naturally, this then prompted McCain to turn it back to her own past relationships.

“I also have a little experience with being the more famous one in the relationship and having exes freak out when they found out they’re dating you,” McCain stated, adding: “When I was dating my husband and it became public, one of his ex-girlfriends was not happy about it at all.”

“I don’t like any of this,” she concluded.

McCain was not the only one at the table who touted a connection to the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer. Co-host Joy Behar revealed to the audience that she and Gaga shared the same gynecologist, jokingly saying that she needed to “recuse” herself from the conversation.