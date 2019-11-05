Yes, dear reader, once again Meghan McCain has made someone else’s experience all about herself.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC chatfest The View, the panel took aim at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for demanding the media publish the name of the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

After the table agreed that Paul was engaging in witness intimidation and encouraging people to break the law, conservative co-host Abby Huntsman brought up the recently released testimony of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

“She testified yesterday and she said she felt, quote, threatened,” Huntsman exclaimed. “If you actually read the transcript, you would see that the president said to the Ukrainian president that she’s bad news and that she’s going to go through some things. Imagine being in her seat.”

Huntsman further noted that U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland also allegedly told Yovanovitch that if she wanted to save her job, she needed to take to social media and say something nice about the president.

“When you threaten people and degrade people’s character which the president continues to do, you are afraid of something,” Huntsman added as liberal co-host hummed the “Theme to The Godfather,” continuing the references of witness intimidation.

McCain, meanwhile, took the opportunity to bring up her own personal experiences of Trump being mean to her.

“I haven’t been threatened by the president but I’ve certainly been—this is serious, Joy,” she said, letting Behar know this was a big deal. “When I worked at Fox he asked me to get fired. He tweeted for me to get fired because I was so terrible.”

“When President Trump says something about you and zeroes you out, it is very scary and I know from experience it is very intense,” McCain continued. “His supporters come out just like heaves of zombie apocalyptic people coming to get you!”

“And it is very, very scary,” she concluded.

The tweet that McCain was referencing, by the way, was sent by then-candidate Trump in September 2015 following her appearance as a co-host on Fox News’ The Five.

“.@MeghanMcCain was terrible on @TheFive yesterday,” Trump wrote. “Angry and obnoxious, she will never make it on T.V. @FoxNews can do so much better!”

Trump’s “very intense” and “scary” tweet, meanwhile, was subsequently retweeted by McCain.