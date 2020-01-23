Meghan McCain Complains: I’m the ‘Only Conservative in All of New York City’

While recapping the first day of arguments in the Senate impeachment trial, The View’s resident conservative host Meghan McCain complained on Thursday that she feels like she lives “on a different planet” than her colleagues while asserting that she’s “the only conservative in all of New York City.”

After the panel applauded House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for laying out the case against President Donald Trump “pretty succinctly” and doing an “incredible job,” McCain emphatically disagreed with her co-hosts.

“I think as usual I always feel like I live on a different planet than everyone that works on this show because when I saw Adam Schiff I actually thought that he seemed very performative,” she grumbled. “He’s clearly trying to take over for Dianne Feinstein. She’s the oldest member of the Senate.”

“I don’t think this is going to make that much difference,” McCain added. “I think if you’re a liberal you think what you guys think and if you’re a conservative like me you think it’s performance art.”

Moments later, meanwhile, McCain had the producers play a clip of Schiff saying that the “president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won” to explain why she was “swayed” in the opposite direction.

“So I think for me, I always hated it when President Trump said I won’t concede because we don’t know if it will be a fair election,” she declared, adding: “Why are you even bringing this election into an investigation where you’re talking about a phone call that happened? To me it has — the election right now has nothing to do with it.”

“To emphasize the importance of the impeachment, that’s why,” liberal co-host Joy Behar responded.

“I didn’t like it when Trump did it or when he does it now, the idea that there are fake elections happening or it has something to do with this process and again as the only conservative in all of New York City I —,” McCain shot back, prompting Behar to interrupt and point out that she isn’t actually the only conservative in New York.

“Where? Find me! Say hi to me,” McCain exclaimed before muttering under her breath: “I don’t care.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin would eventually interject, noting that she believed the reason Schiff referred to the honesty of the next election is “because this president is on trial for trying to interfere with an election,” causing McCain to merely repeat what Schiff had said.

With the rest of the panel pushing back that Russia already interfered in 2016 and the charge is that Trump was attempting to get Ukraine to meddle in the upcoming election, McCain snapped back: “You can’t take the anger of this on me that I’m not swayed by Adam Schiff.”

Whoopi Goldberg, who typically plays the role of referee, jumped in to assure McCain that no one was angry at her and they were just trying to have a conversation before throwing it to commercial break.’

“I guess, I just felt—I don’t have it in me today,” McCain uttered at the end of the segment.