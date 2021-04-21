Meghan McCain Decries Greg Gutfeld’s Chauvin Remarks: ‘There’s No Empathy’

Apparently disgusted by Fox News host Greg Gutfeld’s remarks about the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, The View’s Meghan McCain on Wednesday called for conservatives to “stop politicizing” the outcome of the murder case while suggesting Gutfeld has “no empathy.”

Shortly after Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges of killing George Floyd, Gutfeld drew audible groans from his Fox colleagues when he said he was “glad that [Chauvin] was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges,” because the verdict “keeps this country from going up in flames.” He defended his position by claiming his “neighborhood was looted” last year and he doesn’t “ever want to go through that again.”

Gutfeld’s nuclear take on the Chauvin trial eventually set off an on-air implosion after Fox News analyst Ted Williams asked whether the Fox host was “off his meds,” causing the Fox star to melt down on live television.

Following an emotional interview with Floyd’s brothers and family attorney Ben Crump, the View hosts turned their attention to Gutfeld’s remarks and outburst.

“I hate to see the jury already being attacked, already this verdict being politicized, already saying the only reason that they found… former officer Chauvin guilty is because they didn’t want to see a negative reaction in their neighborhoods,” co-host Sunny Hostin declared.

“They didn’t want to see rioting in their neighborhoods,” she continued. “I’m not surprised that that is some of the reaction that you’re hearing from the right. It’s pretty despicable that people are more concerned about loss of property rather than the loss of black life.”

Also railing against Gutfeld’s remarks, co-host Sara Haines said the Fox News star ultimately admitted that he would “compromise a justice system so you could sleep at night.”

Haines continued: “You’re talking about your neighborhood? There were so many offenses in one statement that even his own colleagues moaned through that whole clip. Please, he is awful. Sounds like Chauvin isn’t the only one with a very little heart.”

McCain, the show’s resident conservative panelist, first talked about how “emotionally moved” she was by the conversation with the Floyd family before surprisingly taking aim at Gutfeld and right-wing media in general.

“I think we should focus on their pain, their grief, and trauma,” she pleaded. “Let them heal. Please, I beg everyone on the right to stop politicizing this.”

She continued: “A man was murdered in cold blood and we all saw it on the internet. There’s no empathy. It makes me think these people have never experienced loss and grief of any kind. If you don’t have the humanity to not make this about you, and not make this about your neighborhood, then I don’t even know what to say. I wish that family peace, if it’s possible.”