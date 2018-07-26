Meghan McCain Defends Whoopi Goldberg in Jeanine Pirro Fight

According to Meghan McCain, she “can’t get a bagel” without someone asking her about the explosive feud between her co-host on The View Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

When the issue came up once again during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen Wednesday night, she was quick to defend Goldberg. McCain said she was not backstage when Pirro says Goldberg spit in her face and told her to “get the F out of the building,” but she did not agree with the nasty characterization of her colleague.

“I’m a conservative, I love having everybody on the show, anyone who wants to come on I’m happy to have on, I mean, within reason,” McCain said. “And it is really hard not to love Whoopi Goldberg.”

She described Goldberg as being “really fair” and “open” to her political point on view. “I just thought it was unfortunate that Judge Jeanine didn’t see what I see in her every day, she’s a wonderful co-host. She’s very open to hearing the other side.”

As Goldberg explained on last Friday’s show, after the heated segment in which the Fox News host accused her of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Pirro ripped off her microphone and “cursed” at the hosts and the crew in front of the audience. One witness told The Daily Beast that Pirro yelled, “Those cocksuckers! This is exactly what I told them would happen.”

“She scares me,” Andy Cohen told McCain of Pirro Wednesday night.

“She doesn’t scare me at all, I used to work with her,” McCain said in response, referring to her time at Fox News.

Cohen then suggested that Pirro might make a good cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, before adding, “She actually might be too nutty to be on the Jersey Housewives.”

And yet, while McCain was eager to defend Goldberg, she did not have as many kind words to share about The View’s frequent guest host, CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been rumored as a possible replacement for Sara Haines, who just announced she is leaving the show.

Asked by Cohen how she feels about that possibility, McCain said, “My reaction is that I’m coming back next season and I got resigned and that’s all I really care about.”