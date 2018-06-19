Meghan McCain Echoes Samantha Bee on Immigrant Kids: ‘Where Is Ivanka?’

After hearing the “horrible audio” of immigrant children screaming for their parents in a border detention center, The View’s Meghan McCain said Tuesday morning, “I don’t know how you can listen to that and not feel somewhat differently about this.”

That led her to an important question: “Where is Ivanka in all of this?”

“Because she’s all for women and mothers and she has a White House role,” McCain continued. “And I’m sort of interested that her whole platform has been women and mothers and she doesn’t seem to have anything to say about this.”

McCain’s comments come the morning after her father, Sen. John McCain, spoke out against Trump’s policy on Twitter.

“The administration’s current family separation policy is an affront to the decency of the American people, and contrary to principles and values upon which our nation was founded,” the Republican senator wrote. “The administration has the power to rescind this policy. It should do so now.”

Somewhat ironically, McCain was arguing the exact same point that Samantha Bee made about Ivanka Trump on her show nearly three weeks ago, before most members of the mainstream media even acknowledged the family separations at the border. Bee was the first late-night host to take on the issue in earnest, ending her segment with a similar condemnation of the first daughter for posting a photo of herself and her son on Instagram amidst the initial backlash to the new policy.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless cunt!” Bee told her. Of course, all anyone seemed to hear were the last two words of that sentence.

Meghan McCain was among those who criticized Bee for her remarks, retweeting a message from Megyn Kelly calling it “disgusting” and arguing that profanity like that or Robert De Niro yelling “Fuck Trump” at the Tony Awards is not the solution.

“When you’re talking about how Trump is degrading our national discourse with his language, this is not the way to combat Trump, it only helps him,” McCain said on The View last week.

For her part, Bee seemed to regret using the word, but also chastised the media for not listening to her larger message. “I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policy,” she said on her show. “I’m really sorry that I said that word but you know what, civility is just nice words. Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions.”

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump still has nothing to say about the children being ripped away from their parents by her father’s administration.