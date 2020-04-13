Meghan McCain Explains Why She’s the Best Possible Conservative for ‘The View’

The studio is shuttered. The hosts are broadcasting from home. But not even a global pandemic can stop the rumor mill that surrounds The View.

Last week, Variety reported that Joy Behar, who has been with the daytime talk show from the beginning, would be leaving the show when her contract expires in 2022. In a new excerpt from the paperback edition of reporter Ramin Setoodeh’s book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’, Behar said, “I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening…”

The next day on the show, Behar threw cold water on the “rumors”—without mentioning the 2022 date. “They’re always talking about my leaving the show,” she said. “I’m not leaving the show. Let me say that rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated.”