Meghan McCain Is Shopping a Book About Her Father

The View co-host Meghan McCain wants to write what would be her second book about her father Sen. John McCain.

Multiple sources told The Daily Beast that The View co-host has been shopping a book about her relationship with her late dad, who died last year after a battle with brain cancer. According to sources familiar with the pitch, the book would detail her thoughts on politics, largely through the lens of her father’s values and his approach to governance.

In 2008, she published an illustrated children’s book, titled My Dad, John McCain, about her close relationship with the late senator. In 2010, she wrote Dirty Sexy Politics, a political book billed as the musings of a “progressive” Republican looking to repair the party. And in 2012, she authored America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom with comedian Michael Ian Black.

Though she has been a TV host and political pundit for years (she was also an early columnist for The Daily Beast), in recent months McCain’s often confrontational brand of on-air commentary has catapulted her to a higher level of media notoriety.

Since joining The View in 2017, clips of McCain clashing with her colleagues, often in intensely personal battles, have repeatedly gone viral. In particular, her constant on-air bickering with liberal co-host Joy Behar has become a regular feature of the daytime gabfest, as has McCain’s repeated invoking of her family to make seemingly unrelated political points.

Her headline-making feuds have also spilled over from The View into other media. After NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers grilled her this week over her comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), McCain’s husband Ben Domenech, founder of right-wing website The Federalist, went on an early morning Twitter tirade, dubbing the ex-SNL star a “cuck” who has only succeeded in media because he “regularly gargled Lorne Michaels’ balls.”

But McCain has also emerged as an outspoken defender of her father’s political legacy in the Trump era.

She has routinely admonished President Trump on The View over his criticisms of John McCain, and her eulogy at her dad’s funeral earlier this year was applauded for its subtle digs at the president who infamously declared her father “not a war hero” and who has gone on to repeatedly and personally insult the late senator, even after his death.