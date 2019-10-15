Meghan McCain: It’s ‘Breaking My Heart’ That Elizabeth Warren Is Beating Biden in the Polls

Reacting to Hunter Biden’s exclusive interview that aired on Tuesday morning, The View’s Meghan McCain—who has repeatedly reminded viewers she is close to the Bidens—said that not only are the issues surrounding the Bidens “breaking my heart,” but so is the fact that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is beating Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary.

With the rest of the View panel giving Hunter Biden positive reviews for his interview, noting that he acknowledged it was “poor judgment” to sit on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his dad was vice president, McCain disagreed with the table.

“I don’t think he did a great job,” she stated. “I think when he said, look, I’m a private citizen, part of the problem is he also said I probably wouldn’t have gotten this job if I weren’t a Biden and I think it was some criticism that’s been held against other politicians’ children. So I think you have to choose your lane.”

McCain, who is the daughter of late Sen. John McCain, went on to claim that being part of a political family is similar to being in the mafia, adding that “you know what you’re getting into.”

“I don’t understand why you would do this interview at this time and maybe this was a call by ABC but this will be a conversation in the debates tonight and if you don’t think Julian Castro or Kamala Harris is going to take a shot when they have it,” McCain said, adding: “Metaphorical shot. I keep saying that because I talk like a redneck. I’m sorry.”

After complaining that Hunter Biden should’ve worn a suit and did the interview in a studio since he was talking about such serious issues and topics, McCain said that “this is breaking my heart.”

“It’s breaking my heart all day long,” she declared. “I love Joe Biden and his family. Hunter Biden had a lot of issues that he struggled with for a long time.”

“What’s also breaking my heart, some of these polls numbers,” McCain added. “Elizabeth Warren is leading in the CBS-YouGov poll 31-24 percent in New Hampshire. So she’s going to take these opportunities.”

Towards the end of the segment, McCain circled back to insist that Hunter Biden is going to be a “huge distraction and a huge narrative problem” for Joe Biden among Democratic primary voters because he can’t distinguish himself from the Trumps.

“No one is more emotionally involved with Joe Biden at this table than I am,” she concluded. “I love him and his family dearly. I would have preferred a cleaner interview.”