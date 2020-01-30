Meghan McCain has mostly stayed quiet to date about the latest shake-ups and controversies surrounding The View. But she had a lot to say on Wednesday night when she sat down with Andy Cohen on his Bravo late-night show Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen began by asking McCain about the rumors that she had been in a “feud” with fellow conservative co-host Abby Huntsman before she stepped down from the show earlier this month. As The Daily Beast’s Lloyd Grove reported, McCain and Huntsman got into an off-camera shouting match following an on-air segment about breastfeeding.

McCain said that she is “still very good friends” with Huntsman but admitted that they did get into a “very small fight” that ended up getting “weaponized” by the press. “It’s really cruel,” she said. “And this has been a really, really rough few weeks for me.” McCain added that it has been “emotionally taxing” to have their friendship “used this way in the media.” She also shot down rumors that she was going to resign before Huntsman did.

From there, Cohen moved on to one of the most dramatic confrontations McCain has had with moderator Whoopi Goldberg during her time on the show. During an episode last December, Goldberg told her to “stop talking now” and McCain shot back, “No problem. I won’t talk the rest of the show.”

“It was rough. And I will say that she was having a bad day,” McCain said of that moment, noting that Goldberg apologized both on- and off-stage. “We all fuck up on the show. It’s live, it’s every day and I forgive and I love her and I could not do the show without her.”

McCain went on to say that if Goldberg ever leaves The View, she would leave as well. “Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there and she always picks us up when we’re down,” she said. “She jumps, I jump.”

Asked if there’s any other misconceptions she wanted to clear up, McCain said, “I’m a person and I have feelings and I’m just trying to do a good job.”

Later in the episode, a caller asked McCain specifically about rumors that her View co-hosts won’t speak to her off-camera, a notion she quickly shot down as ridiculous. “You can’t work on a show where the hosts don’t speak,” she said.

Asked if the show will be replacing Huntsman with another conservative co-host, McCain replied, “I sure as hell hope so, because it’s rough out there.” And when Cohen suggested her friend and CNN host S.E. Cupp, she said, “Say that again, Andy, I sure would love that too.”