Meghan McCain Rages Against New York Times: It’s a ‘Garbage Publication’

Days after railing against the New York Times for publishing an opinion piece that was critical of her, The View’s Meghan McCain on Tuesday claimed that the newspaper was nothing more than a “garbage publication” after it decided to endorse both Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

Over the weekend, the Times drew eye-rolls and criticism for issuing the controversial dual endorsement, prompting the paper’s editors to take to cable news to defend the decision.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of the ABC talk show, meanwhile, McCain piggybacked on the mockery the paper’s received for the endorsements.

“I was laughing my ass off when I read this,” the conservative host exclaimed. “Just bear with me on this. You’re endorsing women with two completely ideologically different views on their path. One is obviously far left, Medicare for All. The other is a much more centrist woman from the Midwest.”

The former Fox News personality went on to blast the Times for being unable to choose a single candidate while wondering aloud if they were just doubling down on “identity politics.”

“I think it is a huge act of cowardice on The New York Times but at this point, I should expect absolutely nothing less from this garbage publication,” she added.

Liberal co-host Joy Behar—McCain’s regular sparring partner on the show—objected to McCain smearing the paper as a whole, saying the “New York Times isn’t a garbage publication.”

“It is now,” McCain interjected. “It was a cowardly thing to do.”

Behar attempted to defend the Times, noting that “we don’t have to destroy the whole newspaper” over one incident while co-host Sunny Hostin and Behar added that this was done by the editorial board.

“Well, I can do whatever I want,” McCain insisted.

McCain’s on-air trashing of the paper over their endorsement decision comes after the paper’s opinion section ran a column criticizing McCain’s performance on the show, calling her on-air spats “exhausting” and saying that some viewers find her “the privileged product of conservative nepotism, capitalism and the American military-industrial complex.”

The column prompted intense backlash from McCain and other blue-check conservatives, who claimed the Times doesn’t want to hear from conservative women.

Although McCain views the Times now as a “garbage publication,” it was just months ago when she celebrated the paper for calling The View the “most important political TV show in America.” The conservative pundit also published a deeply moving personal essay on her miscarriage in the paper last year.