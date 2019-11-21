Meghan McCain Rages at Joy Behar About Impeachment: ‘You’re Not Listening’ to Me!

Having their first opportunity to discuss this week’s dramatic public impeachment hearings, things quickly went off the rails on Thursday’s broadcast of The View when conservative co-host Meghan McCain lashed out at frequent sparring partner Joy Behar over the impact of the damning testimony.

Touching on President Donald Trump’s reaction to U.S. Ambassador the EU Gordon Sondland’s testimony, Behar asked her colleagues if it appeared that the president was getting nervous about impeachment.

“I think so,” co-host Sunny Hostin replied. “He appeared to be coming undone, in my view, when I saw that.”

After Hostin claimed the Republican defense that Sondland didn’t directly hear the president request a quid pro quo with Ukraine doesn’t matter because the president was acting through his attorney Rudy Giuliani, Behar referenced former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s assertion that Trump “speaks in code.”

Conservative host Abby Huntsman, meanwhile, noted that she doesn’t think that the president is nervous at all about impeachment because he still enjoys ninety-percent approval among Republicans. She also said that while she saw a “terrible abuse of power” by Trump, she wasn’t yet sure he had committed a crime that would rise to impeachment.

McCain eventually jumped into the fray and, predictably, things went awry.

“One of the things that I pride myself in is we can’t get sucked into the Beltway in the media circles,” she declared. “What I saw last night on the debate stage is not going to be good enough to beat him.”

“You all are very convinced he’s crazy, he’s whatever,” McCain continued. “He’s always been crazy like a fox. I knew he was going to win in 2016 and I’m telling you right now if you think this impeachment hearing and everything with Sondland and the 30,000 cast of characters—”

As Behar attempted to interject to toss it to break, McCain kept talking, claiming TV ratings keep ticking lower and lower while saying anyone who thinks “this is enough to have it locked and loaded” is naive.

Behar retorted that she wanted to see subpoenas issued to Giuliani and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, causing McCain to explode at her colleague.

“You’re not listening to what I’m saying?! You’re not listening to what I’m saying,” she yelled. “Do you know what matters is the Electoral College which is what you all should be focusing on right now!”

Throwing it to break, Behar tried to get in the last word by saying the Electoral College was created to “save slave states.”

“Oh, for God’s sake,” McCain uttered as the program went to commercial.

After the break, the pair attempted to call a truce, with Behar joking that they were still arguing during the break.

“But I still love you and I still want your lasagna,” McCain replied.

“I’ll give you your lasagna when you give me your guns,” Behar quipped back, obviously referencing McCain’s infamous assertion that she would not live without her guns.