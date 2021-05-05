Meghan McCain Rips ‘Sausagefest’ GOP for Choosing ‘Cheeto Jesus’ Over Liz Cheney

The View’s Meghan McCain on Wednesday went off on the Republican Party for pushing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) out of a leadership position over her anti-Trump stance, calling the GOP a “sausagefest of MAGA” that has rallied around a “Cheeto Jesus.”

As one of only 10 Republican House members to vote to impeach Donald Trump for inciting January’s Capitol insurrection, Cheney has been completely marginalized within the GOP. And after initially surviving one attempt to oust her from her leadership role, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) abandoned her this week, telling a Fox News host he “lost confidence” in Cheney all while moving to replace her with a pro-Trump congresswoman, Elise Stefanik of New York.

The View’s resident conservative host didn’t buy that McCarthy was “caught on a hot mic” when he told a Fox News host off-air on Tuesday that Cheney has “real problems” and that he’s “had it with her.”

“That was done intentionally,” McCain declared, adding: “What’s happening is it’s clear—I’ll be a little crass—they’re shivving her for her going on television multiple times and saying the election wasn’t stolen, and refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus!”

The message being sent by Republicans, McCain continued, is that “women like me and Liz Cheney,” who “refuse to bend the knee” to Trump, have no place in the party any longer.

“We’re worthless! We’re not worth fighting for to keep. It’s Kafkaesque to spin this any other way,” she fumed.

The GOP is going to continue to lose college-educated women like herself, the conservative pundit declared, jeopardizing the party in future elections.

“Go ahead in this sausagefest of MAGA up on Capitol Hill,” McCain raged. “Pull her out and put another woman in who will do anything you want for President Trump. The election wasn’t stolen. He’s Jesus. It’s only Trumpism. See where this lands us in midterms. I’m absolutely furious!”

The other woman McCain referenced was Rep. Stefanik, a steadfast Trump supporter who was one of the Republicans to vote against certifying Biden’s electoral victory after the Capitol riots.

Shortly before The View hit the air on Wednesday, Punchbowl reported that both McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the top two Republicans in the House, cleared the field to remove Cheney over her criticism of Trump’s continued lies about his election loss.