Meghan McCain Rails Against ‘Misogynistic Bernie Bros’ for Attacking Warren

The View’s Meghan McCain ramped up her pointed criticism of some of Bernie Sanders’ most ardent supporters on Wednesday, blasting “misogynistic Bernie bros” for their online attacks on presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Discussing the fallout from Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, McCain brought up the now-viral moment of Warren rebuffing the Vermont independent’s post-debate handshake and appearing to get into a tense exchange with him. This comes on the heels of the Massachusetts senator accusing Sanders of saying during a private meeting that a woman couldn’t win the presidential election.

After liberal co-host Joy Behar expressed optimism that Sanders would be able to get his supporters to back another candidate if he were to lose the nomination, McCain doused cold water on Behar’s hopefulness.

“The problem with that is that after Warren wouldn’t shake hands with him which for me was the moment of the night because you’re supposed to be collegial at the end,” the conservative host declared. “Look, she’s not shaking hands because she’s over it.”

“All the Bernie bros are sending her snake emojis and saying #WarrenIsASnake and it started trending,” she continued. “That’s the misogynistic Bernie bros who came after me yesterday and I'm still saying it today, stop doing this to women! And whether Bernie likes it or not, the fact that she didn’t shake his hand tells you everything you need to know about how she feels.”

McCain’s condemnation of Sanders’ supporters comes after she said on Tuesday that the senator “has a problem with women” and that she doesn’t “want another misogynist as president.”