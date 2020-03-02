Meghan McCain: Bernie Sanders and His Supporters ‘Are the Dirtiest Thugs I’ve Ever Seen’

The View’s Meghan McCain continued to rail against Democratic presidential candidate Se. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his supporters on Monday, declaring them the “dirtiest thugs” she’s ever seen on social media and claiming the Democratic primary will “get a whole lot worse before it gets better.”

Following former Vice President Joe Biden’s dominant South Carolina primary win this past weekend, the hosts of the ABC talk show were in quite a celebratory mood over the moderate candidate getting a boost.

“I think there has to be some retooling for the campaign, but he certainly goes into Super Tuesday with the momentum that I think he has needed for so long to sort of recapture, again, the soul of our country, and I’m just very, very happy that he’s where he is right now,” co-host Sunny Hostin exclaimed to audience applause.

After the table noted that Biden’s victory was due largely to black voters turning out for him, McCain criticized the media for supposedly dismissing Biden’s chances after his disappointing showings in the previous primaries and caucuses.

“When you have people writing stories saying Joe Biden’s zombie campaign, who are you listening to and talking to?” McCain grumbled. “Is it because you're bored with him because you've been covering him for so many years? Are you talking to voters in South Carolina? There clearly was a lot of enthusiasm and continues to be a lot of enthusiasm, and continues to be a lot of enthusiasm for this man, that the media just wanted to write off.”

Claiming this is now just a two-person race between Sanders and Biden, the conservative co-host then asserted that “people get very nervous” when the Vermont senator talks about “completely remaking” the health care system before predicting that Super Tuesday will be a “cage match.”

“This is his Alamo, this is his absolute last chance to become president,” McCain said about Sanders. “Him and his supporters are the dirtiest thugs I’ve ever seen on all of social media!”

“They are not going to let this go, they are not going to let it go easy,” she continued. “The argument between the AOCs of the party and the more traditional Democrats, I think it’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.”

While the entire View table has been largely critical and skeptical of the democratic-socialist candidate, McCain has led the charge in raging against the senator and the so-called “Bernie Bros” who support him.

In recent weeks, she has blasted Sanders’ “misogynistic” supporters for attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), claimed Sanders himself has a “problem with women,” said she “can’t stand” Sanders, and wondered aloud if he’s more “in the tank” for Russia than President Donald Trump.