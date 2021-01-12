Meghan McCain has only been back on The View for a week and tempers are already running high.

So Andy Cohen really had no choice but to ask her about the perpetual on-set tensions during her latest appearance on his Watch What Happens Live show Monday night. Specifically, he brought up the moment last week when Joy Behar bluntly declared, “I did not miss you.”

“So it’s been such a rough reentry back into The View,” McCain said, explaining that she ended up taking more maternity leave than she had planned to after the “really hard birth” of her first child.

“I had a really hard time getting back to work,” she added. “I thought I would be back by the election. So just like that process of getting back was a lot and then this week back, with just the show the way it is and obviously everything going on in the country and the horrible, horrific attack on our Capitol, it’s just been a lot.”

“And I will say, I missed everyone,” she continued. “Even if some people didn’t miss me, I missed the show. We’re a family. All these women were at my dad’s funeral. We’ve been through a lot of shit together and I miss being on the show and I hope that we can all be examples, myself included, for where the country should go forward.”

“Because whether we like it or not, I’m not going anywhere on the show, Joy is not going anywhere on the show,” McCain vowed. “We all have to live and coexist together just like Americans right now.”

From there, McCain and her good friend, conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp, both told Cohen that they support the effort to impeach Trump for a second time following his incitement of violence at the Capitol. And asked what her father, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), would have made of the events had he still been alive, she did not mince words.

“If he were alive, this would have killed him,” she said. “I think it actually would have killed him.”