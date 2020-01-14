Meghan McCain Slams Bernie Sanders: ‘He Has a Problem With Women’

Reacting to reports that Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told fellow presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) that a woman can’t win the race, The View co-host Meghan McCain said on Tuesday that Sanders “has a problem with women” and that she doesn’t “want another misogynist in the White House.”

At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s chatfest, the table discussed the fallout from the story, which dropped a day before Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate. Sanders has denied that he made the comment to Warren, while the Massachusetts senator insisted in a statement that it did happen.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she doesn’t “doubt that he perhaps said that.”

“Because when you read Hillary [Clinton]’s book, she does say that all of the innuendo and all of the Bernie Sanders attacks really led the way and paved the way for Trump calling her ‘Crooked Hillary,’” Hostin added. “So she thinks Bernie’s attacks really harmed her.”

McCain, meanwhile, insisted that this is a big story because Sanders “hurt Hillary Clinton so much in the last election.”

She went on to say that while Sanders has a “good reputation” in Washington and is known as being congenial, “his supporters have a bad reputation—meaning the ‘Bernie bros.’”

“It’s actually one of the few things that really connects liberal pundits and conservative female pundits together is just a level of misogyny—look at Twitter, and some of the accounts they do—directed towards specifically women, women in politics, and women in political commentary,” she continued. “I’m sure I’ll have my Twitter lit up on fire because of this, but he has a problem with women.”

As the other women at the table agreed with her, McCain added that Sanders has had that problem for a “long time” while noting that “all’s fair in love and war” when it comes to Warren’s team likely dropping this story now.

“I don’t want another misogynist as president,” the conservative host proclaimed to applause. “Women in this country are sick of it, and I have always thought he has had a problem with women.”

The rest of the panel, meanwhile, would go on to express their concern over Sanders and his supporters potentially creating a rift during the Democratic nomination process, adding that they are worried that it could result in a fractured convention.