Meghan McCain Sneers at ‘View’ Colleague: ‘You Don’t Need to Look at Me That Way’

Even in the absence of Joy Behar, The View’s Meghan McCain seemingly can’t get along with her colleagues, as she snapped at co-host Sunny Hostin on Thursday for the way she looked at her during a tense debate on Attorney General William Barr’s Senate testimony.

While discussing Barr’s refusal to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, McCain brought up how former Attorney General Eric Holder refused to testify in front of Congress over Operation Fast and Furious, claiming there was a double standard in place.

This prompted co-host Whoopi Goldberg to ask McCain to explain Fast and Furious, causing McCain to stumble, calling it “very controversial” while falsely claim that it had to do with the Obama administration “selling illegal guns to South America.” (It was actually a sting operation where the ATF allowed licensed arms dealers to sells guns to straw buyers hoping to track them to the Mexican drug cartels.)

After McCain was informed by the panel that Holder was actually held in contempt by Congress, thus striking down a double-standard argument, she pivoted to Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) session with Barr in which he complained about former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok joking via text about smelly Walmart shoppers supporting Trump. Hawley’s focus on the anti-Trump FBI officials, she said, “echoed where conservatives are at.”

While the panel debated why this was still a story when the officials were “taken to task,” McCain replied that “there’s a lot of conservatives out there that agree with him and just think that if you think we are disgusting—”

The former Fox News personality then turned to Hostin, who was apparently looking in her direction, and sneered: “You don’t have to look at me that way—I speak for conservatives on this show.”

“I can’t look at you?” a befuddled Hostin asked.

“No, but you’re looking at me like I’m saying something inaccurate,” McCain shot back, causing Goldberg to once again intervene and swing the conversation back on-topic.

And thus ended another tense and uncomfortable on-air spat between McCain and her colleagues.