Meghan McCain Snipes at Joy Behar: ‘Ridiculous’ to Think Kentuckians Care What You Think About McConnell

Welp, they’re back at it.

Reigniting their long-simmering on-air (and reportedly off-air) feud, The View’s Meghan McCain sniped at Joy Behar during Tuesday’s broadcast, suggesting to the liberal co-host that voters in Kentucky likely don’t care what she had to say about their politics.

Talking about former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign message of bipartisan unity and civility, Behar and co-host Sunny Hostin claimed that it was a bit naïve, citing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s unwillingness to work with Democrats.

“This is Mitch McConnell’s Senate,” Hostin remarked as Behar said Democrats likely won’t take the Senate so “that’s a problem.”

McCain, meanwhile, waxed nostalgic about a bygone era of mythical bipartisanship, saying she yearned “for the era of Tip O’Neill and Ronald Reagan” and a time that didn’t “turn into divisive tribalism.”

“I think that we need to get back to a place where disagreeing on how you view the role of government and politics doesn’t mean that you can’t talk the one another,” McCain stated, adding that she doesn’t “know if the tribal left is going to go for it.”

Hostin noted, however, that McConnell blocked 79 Obama nominees, pointing out that prior to President Obama’s tenure, only 68 presidential nominees had been blocked.

“He’s got to go,” Behar exclaimed. “He’s got to go! Kentucky, are you listening to me?”

As the audience cheered, McCain interjected, asking Behar if she thought viewers in the Bluegrass State actually listened to her opinion.

“I want to know what you think is going to happen,” she blared. “Do you think Kentuckians are watching The View and they’re like, ‘Joy Behar says Mitch McConnell has to go so I guess it’s done.’”

“Yes, I believe that,” Behar sarcastically replied as McCain shouted: “It’s ridiculous!”

Behar went on to say that one of her favorite people, Rosemary Clooney, was from Kentucky, adding that a lot of people from the state aren’t on McConnell’s side.

“She’s dead!” McCain snapped back, prompting Behar to glare at the conservative co-host and retort: “I know she is, so?”

After McCain added that the deceased Clooney wouldn’t know the current political situation in Kentucky, Behar pointed her finger at McCain and said: “I know her. I knew her!”

“Okay, alright,” McCain huffed as the other co-hosts tried to smooth things over.

Behar, meanwhile, attempted to get one final word in before quickly ending the segment, noting the stage manager was nervously pushing them to get to break.

.